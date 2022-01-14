Hurricane rolls past Lady Knights, 56-19

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The road team was on a warpath.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team dropped a home game by a score of 56-19 Thursday evening to the Hurricane Lady Redskins.

The Lady Knights (2-10) scored the first two points of Thursday’s ballgame, but the Lady Redskins (6-3) powered back by scoring 7-consecutive points of their own.

The road team also shot well from behind the arch, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

The Red and White used this momentum to go ahead 18-6 at the end of the first.

The Lady Redskins started the second quarter with the same offensive power, going on a 12-0 scoring run before the Lady Knights could respond.

The Black and Red offense just wasn’t there in the second, scoring only four points throughout the second set of eight minutes.

Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Lady Knights as well, with the Lady Redskins employing a full-court press defense.

This forced the home team to make big passes down the court.

When the teams went into the locker rooms at halftime, the Lady Skins held a 36-10 advantage.

The visitors started the second half by hitting a couple more 3-pointers.

The Lady Knights attempted to score from beyond the arch as well, but their shots were not falling, which the Lady Skins used to rack up rebounds.

With the Lady Redskins leading 48-16 to start the final quarter, both teams went on a cold streak to start.

With only three baskets being scored in the first five minutes, this cold streak only benefitted the team in front.

When the final buzzer rang, the Lady Knights were unable to cover the distance that had already grown between the two squads.

In shot totals, the Lady Redskins had the advantage in all shot types, outscoring the Lady Knights 7-1 in 3-pointers, 16-7 in field goals and 3-2 in free throws.

Leading the Lady Knights in scoring was senior Tayah Fetty, who recorded one 3-pointer, four field goals and one free throw for a total of 12 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Brooke Warner with two points, Baylie Rickard with two points, Kendal Connolly with two points and Kaylee Byus with one point.

Leading the Lady Skins was Lauren Dye, who had eight field goals and one free throw for a total of 17 points.

One area the Lady Knights held the advantage in was rebounds.

Point Pleasant had 10 offensive boards and 23 defensive for a total of 33, while the Lady Redskins had 10 offensive and 20 defensive for a total of 30.

Leading the Lady Knights in boards was Fetty with 10, while Dye led Hurricane with seven.

The Lady Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to take on the Buffalo Lady Bison.

Point Pleasant freshman Katelynn Martin (44) takes the ball to the basket against the Lady Redskins during a basketball game against Hurricane Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_PP-Martin.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Katelynn Martin (44) takes the ball to the basket against the Lady Redskins during a basketball game against Hurricane Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

