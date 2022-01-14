Lady Marauders blast Wellston, 64-35

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team picked up a road win Thursday evening, besting the Wellston Lady Rockets 64-35 in a Tri Valley Conference-Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Marauders (10-3, 3-3 TVC Ohio) started Thursday’s game on the right foot, leading the Lady Rockets (3-9, 0-6) by a 12-8 margin at the end of the first quarter.

The visitors kept that momentum going in the second, scoring 11 additional points to go into halftime up 23-17.

The Maroon and Gold truly pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 19 points while keeping the hosts to only eight, heading into the final quarter with a 42-25 lead.

The fourth quarter was the Lady Marauders’ best in terms of offensive output, putting up 22 points and cruising to a victory.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was senior Mallory Hawley, who recorded six field goals and five free throws for a total of 17 points.

Behind her was junior Rylee Lisle, who got three 3-pointers and three field goals for 15 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Jennifer Parker with 12 points, Andrea Mahr with 11 points, Maggie Musser with four points, Delana Wright with three points and Mara Hall with two points.

Leading the Lady Rockets was Maddie Potts, who recorded five 3-pointers, two field goals and one free throw for a total of 20 points.

The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Belpre Lady Eagles in a TVC non-divisional contest.

