Lady Rebels roll past Southern, 61-30

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team got back to its winning ways Monday evening with a 61-30 home win against the Southern Lady Tornadoes in a Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Rebel (8-3, 5-2 TVC Hocking) defense was stout in the first quarter, keeping the Lady Tornadoes (2-10, 0-7) to only four points in the first eight minutes.

Up 20-4 going into the second, the Red and Gold racked up 17 more points to go into halftime with a 37-12 lead.

The home team kept the offensive pressure going into the second half, putting up 14 points to the Purple and Gold’s six to go into the final quarter with a 51-18 advantage.

The fourth quarter was the only quarter where the Lady Tornadoes were able to score in the double digits, making 12 more points before the final buzzer.

Leading the Lady Rebels in scoring was sophomore Tori Triplett, who recorded three 3-pointers and three field goals for a total of 15 points.

Behind her was freshman Emma Clary, who notched one 3-pointer, four field goals and one free throw for 12 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Jessie Rutt with 11 points, Ryleigh Halley with nine points, Macie Sanders with eight points, Madison Summers with two points, Dafney Clary with two points and Sydni Hornsby with two points.

There was a 3-way tie for the Lady Tornadoes’ point leader distinction, with seniors Kelly Shaver and Kayla Evans and sophomore Kass Chaney each scoring six points.

Shaver and Evans both got there with three field goals while Chaney had two field goals and two free throws.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Timberlyn Templeton with four points, Cassidy Roderus with four points, Michelle Adkins with two points and Kinley Thomas with two points.

The Lady Rebels will be back on the court at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Athens Lady Bulldogs in a Tri Valley Conference non-divisional contest.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Trimble Lady Cats in another TVC-Hocking matchup.

