Point wins Bob Kearns Invite

MADEIRA, Ohio — Kings of the Queen City … at least the northeastern part anyways.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team had seven divisional champions and placed a dozen wrestlers in the top-4 of 14 separate weight classes this past weekend while winning the 2022 Bob Kearns Invitational hosted by Madeira High School in Hamilton County.

The Big Blacks posted a final team score of 281.5 points, which ended up being 51.5 points better than the rest of the 16-team scoring field. Reading was the overall runner-up with 230 points.

PPHS had seven different grapplers go unbeaten at the event, which included perfect 4-0 marks by Conner Blessing (120), Justin Bartee (150) and Derek Raike (157) en route to weight class crowns.

Bartee scored four pinfall victories and Blessing had a pair of pinfall wins, while Raike notched three pinfall wins and a technical fall en route to be named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Gunner Andrick (126), Mackandle Freeman (138) and Kolton Weaver (285) all went 3-0 while winning divisional titles. Andrick and Weaver each scored three pinfall wins, while Freeman notched a pair of pinfall victories.

Tanner Epling also won the 106-pound division with two pinfall wins and a 2-0 mark. Brayden Connolly ended up as the 190-pound runner-up with two pinfalls and a 2-1 record.

Ethan Kincaid (144), Skylar McCoy (165), Ethan Marcum (175) and Dylan Keefer (215) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes on behalf of Point Pleasant.

Madeira is a smaller rural community on the northeast side of the greater metropolitan area of Cincinnati.

Locals compete at Yinger Invite

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The wrestling teams from River Valley, Gallia Academy, Meigs and Eastern all took part in the 2022 Steve Yinger Memorial Invitational held Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School.

Athens came away with top overall honors after posting a winning tally of 321 points, while the Raiders were second out of 24 scoring teams with 306 points. The Blue Devils were 12th overall with 106.5 points, while Meigs (67) and Eastern (48) respectively placed 16th and 20th in the final standings.

RVHS was the only local program to come away with an individual champion, doing so five different times within the 14 weight classes.

Andrew Huck (138), Nathan Cadle (150), Michael Conkle (165), Will Hash (190) and Aiden Greene (215) all went 5-0 en route to winning their respective weight class titles. Hash and Greene recorded pinfall wins in all five of their matches, while the trio of other champions notched at least three pinfall victories apiece.

Justin Stump (157) and Nathan Brown (175) both placed second in their divisions, while Landon Goheen was third at heavyweight and Levi Wood was fourth at 144 pounds.

Brayden Easton had the top finish for GAHS after ending up second at 190 pounds with a 4-1 mark that included three pinfalls and a 27-10 technical fall.

Steven Davis (165) was third and Cole Hines (175) was fourth as well for the Blue Devils.

The lone top-4 finish for EHS came from Jayden Evans, who ended up third at 190 pounds with a 4-1 record and three pinfall wins.

Meigs did not have a single top-4 performer, but the trio of Jacob Dailey (113), Joey Young (120) and Jacob Roblero (126) each placed fifth in their respective divisions.

Point Pleasant senior Derek Raike, left, looks to take down Gallia Academy freshman Cooper Flinner during a match at the Jason Eades Memorial Duals held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

