Blue Angels fall to Waverly, 46-32

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team dropped a home game 46-32 Saturday afternoon to the Waverly Lady Tigers.

The Blue Angels (3-11) held onto a slight lead at the beginning of Saturday’s game, heading into the second quarter 9-8 up on the Lady Tigers (7-4).

However, the Blue and White struggled to find the net in the second batch of eight minutes, scoring only four points to Waverly’s 17 and heading into halftime down 25-13.

Things improved only slightly for the home team in the second half, with the Blue Angels notching eight points in the third quarter to the Lady Tigers’ 11.

Ultimately, they were unable to cover the ground in between the two teams.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was junior Chanee Cremeens, who recorded one 3-pointer and four field goals for a total of 11 points.

Senior Preslee Reed and sophomore Emma Hammons both scored eight points, with Reed getting one 3-pointer, one field goal and three free throws while Hammons had three field goals and two free throws.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring was Regan Wilcoxon with five points.

Leading the Lady Tigers was Kelli Stewart and Bailey Valgamore who both had 20 points each.

The Blue Angels were also in action Monday when they hosted the Coal Grove Lady Hornets, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

They will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the South Point Lady Pointers in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

