Point Pleasant outlasts Raiders, 62-54

BIDWELL, Ohio — Much like their current 3-game winning streak, the Big Blacks got there with gradual progression.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team won each of the four quarters by a single possession and ultimately made a 6-point halftime lead hold up Tuesday night during a 62-54 victory over host River Valley in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Big Blacks (3-4) — after an 0-4 start to the 2021-22 campaign — received seven points apiece from Peyton Murphy and Eric Chapman in the first half as the guests established leads of 16-13 after one quarter and 24-18 at the intermission.

The Raiders (2-10) closed the gap down to a possession early in the third frame and received seven points from Mason Rhodes during that span, but PPHS still weathered that mid-game storm with a 20-19 run that resulted in a 44-37 advantage headed into the finale.

Despite a 12-point effort from Jance Lambert down the stretch, RVHS was never able to overcome that 3-possession deficit as Point Pleasant went 11-of-16 at the foul line as part of an 18-17 run to close regulation.

Both teams hauled in 31 rebounds and had matching totals of 11 offensive boards as well. The Raiders — who dropped their second straight decision — committed 21 of the 38 turnovers in the contest.

The Big Blacks made 19 total field goals — seven of which were 3-pointers — and also went 17-of-24 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Eric Chapman paced the guests with 22 points, half of which came down the stretch run. Murphy was next with 16 points, while Zach Beckett and Grant Barton respectively chipped in nine and seven markers.

Zach McDaniel and Connor Lambert were next with three points each, while Josh Chapman completed the winning tally with two points.

The Raiders made 20 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and sank 6-of-15 charity tosses for 40 percent.

Jance Lambert led RVHS with a game-high 28 points, followed by Rhodes and Kade Alderman with 10 points apiece. Braden McGuire, Ethan Schultz and Dalton McGuire wrapped up the respective scoring with three points, two points and one point.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it hosts Gallia Academy at 7 p.m.

The Raiders are back on the hardwood Friday night when they welcome Athens for a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Zach McDaniel dribbles past River Valley defender Mason Rhodes (22) during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley junior Kade Alderman (21) tries to steal the ball away from Point Pleasant junior Peyton Murphy during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Point Pleasant junior Eric Chapman releases a shot attempt over a River Valley defender during the second half of Tuesday night's boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

