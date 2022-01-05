Tornadoes taken down by Trimble, 82-70

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team fell at home 82-70 to the Trimble Tomcats Tuesday evening in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

The first quarter was high-scoring for both teams, with the Tomcats (10-0, 4-0 TVC Hocking) leading the Tornadoes (4-7, 0-4) 26-18.

The visitors held onto their lead throughout the second quarter, heading into halftime up 44-34.

The Tornado offense ran into some trouble in the third quarter, putting up 12 points to the Tomcats’ 20, putting the Purple and Gold in a 64-48 hole going into the final quarter.

The home team outscored the Tomcats 22-18 in the fourth, but were unable to close the rest of the distance.

The Tornadoes were led in scoring by senior Cade Anderson, who recorded six 3-pointers, two field goals and two free throws for a total of 24 points.

Next was senior Aiden Hill, who notched one 3-pointer, three field goals and four free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cruz Brinager with 10 points, Tanner Lisle with seven points, Lincoln Rose with seven points, Damien Miller with six points, Kodi Rife with two points and Brayden Otto with one point.

Leading the Tomcats was Blake Guffey, who recorded 11 field goals and seven free throws for a total of 29 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host the South Gallia Rebels.

