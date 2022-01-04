Lady Eagles soar past Southern, 56-26

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A good start resulted in a good finish.

The Eastern girls basketball team led wire-to-wire after building a 13-2 first quarter advantage and ultimately cruised to a 56-26 victory over visiting Southern on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Eagles (6-6, 3-3 TVC Hocking) scored the first seven points of regulation en route to an early 11-point cushion, then the hosts used a 16-5 second quarter push to help establish a 29-7 edge at the break.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-9, 0-6) managed to keep things a bit more competitive in the second half, but EHS still used a 16-11 third period run to build a 45-18 cushion headed into the finale. The hosts won the stretch run by an 11-8 count to complete the 30-point outcome.

Eastern outrebounded SHS by a sizable 45-31 overall margin, including an 18-14 edge on the offensive glass. The guests also committed 23 of the 40 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Eagles made 23-of-64 field goal attempts for 36 percent, including a 4-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 36 percent. The hosts were also 6-of-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with a double-double effort of 21 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Erica Durst with 15 points and Hope Reed with 10 markers.

Audry Clingenpeel was next with seven points, while Juli Durst completed the winning tally with three points.

Southern netted 10-of-49 field goal attempts for 20 percent, including a 2-of-8 effort from 3-point range for 25 percent. The guests also went 4-of-11 at the charity stripe for 36 percent.

Kayla Evans paced SHS with 14 points and Michelle Adkins followed with five points. Cassidy Roderus and Timberlyn Templeton completed things with four and three points, respectively.

Eastern returns to action Thursday when it hosts Waterford in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

Southern is at Ravenswood on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup and also heads to South Gallia on Thursday for a TVC Hocking contest. Both games will start at approximately 6:30 p.m.

