RedStorm women roll to record-setting win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nine days after suffering their first loss of the season, the University of Rio Grande women’s basketball rebounded in record-setting fashion.

The 18th-ranked RedStorm set single-game program records for both points and assists in a 129-68 rout of Miami University-Hamilton, Thursday night, in non-conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande improved to 16-1 with the victory.

The Harriers, who lost for a third straight time, slipped to 4-14 with the loss.

Rio’s 129 points eclipsed the previous school record of 127, set in a 127-67 win over Miami University-Middletown on Nov. 9, 2013.

The RedStorm also had 45 assists on their 53 made field goals, surpassing the previous single-game high of 36 set in the same win over MU-Middletown in 2013.

Rio Grande spotted its guests a 4-2 lead just under two minutes into the contest, but promptly responded with an 18-0 run over the next five minutes to open up a 16-point cushion and create an insurmountable lead.

The Harriers closed the gap to 11 points three different times in the final two minutes of the opening period, but got no closer the rest of the way.

A 13-point Rio lead after the first quarter grew to 23 points by halftime, 34 points at the close of the third period and, eventually, to the 61-point final margin of victory.

The RedStorm shot 68.3 percent in the second half (28-for-41), including 72.7 percent in the fourth quarter (16-for-22), and was 53-for-87 for the game (60.9%).

Rio Grande’s second half explosion included a 28-0 scoring spurt, which covered the final 43 seconds of the third quarter and the first 6:21 of the final stanza.

The RedStorm scored on its first seven possessions and 14 of its 17 possessions during the run.

Junior Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH) led seven double-digit scorers for Rio with 26 points — 20 of which came in the second half. She also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan’s rebound total also represented a season-high, while her assist figure established both a new season- and career-high.

Junior Ella Skeens (Chillicothe, OH) added 22 points to the winning effort, while freshmen Aleea Crites (Parkersburg, WV) and Kaeli Ross (Flatwoods, KY) both had 14 points and senior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ross’ point total represented a career-high.

Freshman Kaylee Darnell (Wheelersburg, OH) also had 13 points to go along with six assists and a game-high three steals, while junior Regan Willingham (Ashville, OH) netted a season-high 12 points.

Senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) chipped in with seven assists in the victory.

MU-Hamilton, playing without its top two scorers due to injury, shot just 36.5 percent (27-for-74) for the game, while committing 19 turnovers and finishing on the short end of a 59-24 rebounding tally.

Kiana Dauwe had 19 points, including 15 on five three-point goals, to lead the Harriers, while Emma Miller and Ava Tombragel tossed in 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Tombragel also had four assists and three steals, while Miller finished with four assists of her own.

Marie Schenkel contributed four rebounds and three steals in a losing cause, while Jaylah Herzog also pulled down four rebounds.

Rio Grande returns to action on Jan. 6 when it hosts Midway University in a key River States Conference matchup. Both teams are currently unbeaten in league play.

Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

