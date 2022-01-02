RedStorm quintet named to OSCA All-Ohio Team

BEREA, Ohio – University of Rio Grande senior midfielder Ewan McLauchlan leads a group of five RedStorm standouts who have been named to the 2021 Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association NCAA Division II/NAIA All-Ohio Men’s Soccer Team.

McLauchlan, a native of Aroch, Scotland, was named to the 12-player First Team.

McLauchlan, who was recently named to the NAIA All-American Second Team, had seven goals, five assists and 19 points and was named the River States Conference Player of the Year.

Four other Rio Grande players — Charlie Chechlacz, Gabriel Silva, Diego Montenegro and Daniel Merino Correa — all were named Second Team honorees.

Silva, a freshman forward from Sao Luis, Brazil, had a team-high 18 goals, five game-winning goals and 40 points en route to being named the RSC Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

Merino Correa, a freshman keeper from Madrid, Spain, allowed just 13 goals, a 0.64 goals against average and 12 shutouts.

Chechlacz, a junior midfielder from Liecestershire, England had seven goals, five assists and 19 points for the season, while Montenegro — a sophomore defender from Santiago, Chile — had one goal and assisted on eight others for 10 points.

Chechlacz, Silva, Montenegro and Merino Correa all were Honorable Mention All-American picks.

Rio Grande finished its season at 17-3-1 after falling to top-ranked Central Methodist (Mo.) University in the championship game of the Columbia (Mo.) Bracket in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

The OCSA represents all collegiate soccer programs in Ohio with a current membership of over 100 programs. The OCSA was formed in 1953 and is one of the oldest state Collegiate Coaching Associations in the US.

Rio Grande women place four on All-Ohio team

BEREA, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has placed four players on the 2021 Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association NCAA Division II/NAIA All-Ohio Women’s Soccer Team.

Senior forward Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), senior defenders Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH) and Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH) and freshman forward Kotomi Kaneshima (Himeji, Japan) were among those selected to the 18-player squad.

The OCSA represents all collegiate soccer programs in Ohio with a current membership of over 100 programs. The OCSA was formed in 1953 and is one of the oldest state Collegiate Coaching Associations in the US.

Davis, an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American who was also named both the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, led Rio Grande to a runner-up finish in both regular season play and the RSC Tournament.

She finished with 10 goals and 26 points.

Kaneshima, a first team All-RSC honoree, finished with four goals, five assists and 13 points, while Ruff had one goal and Snider tallied one assist.

Ruff and Snider, who were also first team All-RSC selections, headlined a Rio defense that allowed just 24 goals in 19 goals, while pitching five shutouts.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.