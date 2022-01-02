Tornadoes fall to Ravenswood, 81-59

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team took on a home loss Thursday evening, falling to the Ravenswood Red Devils 81-59.

The Red Devils (6-1) took hold of the lead early on in the first quarter, entering the second up 16-9.

The dominance by the road team continued into the second set of eight minutes, with the Tornadoes (4-7) only putting up 10 points to Ravenswoods’ 20, heading into halftime in a 36-19 hole.

The Purple and Gold offense saw an uptick in the second half, starting with a 17-point third quarter.

However, they still trailed the Red Devils 60-36 heading into the fourth.

The home team ended up outscoring the road squad 23-19 in the last quarter, but couldn’t reach a tying situation before the final buzzer.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was junior Cruz Brinager, who got three 3-pointers and five field goals for a total of 19 points.

Next was sophomore Derek Griffith, who recorded one 3-pointer and seven field goals for 17 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Lincoln Rose with six points, Aiden Hill with five points, Brayden Otto with four points, Damien Miller with four points, Tanner Lisle with two points and Cade Anderson with two points.

Leading the Red Devils was Matthew Carte, who notched one 3-pointer, nine field goals and one free throw for a total of 22 points.

The Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Trimble Tomcats in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

