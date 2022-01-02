Blue Devils outlast Unioto, 61-56

WAVERLY, Ohio — All’s well that ends well.

In a tightly-contested 4-quarter battle, it was the Gallia Academy boys basketball team that made a 6-0 run over the final 1:04 of regulation to claim a 61-56 victory over Unioto on Thursday at the 2021 C.D. Hawhee Classic hosted by Waverly High School at the old downtown gymnasium.

The Blue Devils (6-3) led by as many as nine points in the first quarter and trailed by as much as seven points midway through the third, but the guests made a 38-29 push after halftime to rally back from a 4-point deficit at the break.

Trailing 34-27 in the back half of the third frame, GAHS made a 15-7 charge and ultimately secured a 42-41 edge headed into the finale.

Unioto’s DeSean Branson netted the first of two free throws with 1:16 left in regulation to complete the Shermans’ 15-13 run in the fourth, giving UHS a 56-55 edge.

Isaac Clary, however, provided his only fourth quarter basket with 64 seconds remaining, allowing Gallia Academy to secure a permanent lead of 57-56.

GAHS went on to add the final four points, all on Brody Fellure free throws, to complete the come-from-behind 5-point triumph.

The Blue Devils led 17-11 after the first quarter of play, but host Unioto countered with a 16-6 surge that resulted in a Sherman 27-23 lead at the break.

UHS outrebounded Gallia Academy by a 31-29 overall margin, including a 9-5 edge on the offensive boards. GAHS, however, committed only six of the 16 turnovers in the contest.

The Blue Devils made 24-of-50 field goal attempts for 48 percent, including a 2-of-11 effort from 3-point territory for 18 percent. The guests were also 11-of-17 at the free throw line for 65 percent.

Clary led GAHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Zane Loveday with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Clary also grabbed eight caroms for the victors.

Fellure was next with 14 points and Kenyon Franklin chipped in 11 markers, while Carson Call completed the winning tally with two points.

Unioto netted 22-of-53 field goal attempts for 42 percent, including a 7-of-19 effort from behind the arc for 37 percent. The hosts also went 5-of-11 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

Branson paced the Shermans with 17 points, followed by Evan Park with 13 points and Gabe Corcoran with 11 markers.

Gallia Academy — winners of three straight decisions — returns to action Tuesday night when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

