Lady Tornadoes topple Hannan, 72-13

ASHTON, W.Va. — A festive start to the new year’s celebration.

The Southern girls basketball team had all nine players reach the scoring column and forced 36 turnovers en route to a 72-13 victory over host Hannan on Thursday night in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-8) never trailed and found themselves deadlocked at 2-all less than 40 seconds into regulation, but the guests used a 27-0 run over the next 5:59 for a 29-2 advantage with less than a minute left to go in the opener.

Makenzie Simmons made the first of two free throw attempts to snap a 6:47 scoreless drought for the Lady Cats (0-5) with 35 seconds remaining. SHS added a basket just before the period ended for a 31-3 cushion through eight minutes of play.

HHS was never closer the rest of the way as the Lady Tornadoes scored the first 18 points of the second stanza while increasing their lead out to 49-3 with 14 seconds left in the half.

Hannan — which missed its first seven shot attempts — finally broke a second quarter scoreless drought as Rachel Ellis hit a basket just before the buzzer, making it a 49-5 contest at the break.

SHS won the third frame by a 14-5 count for a 63-10 lead headed into the finale, then closed regulation with a 9-3 run to complete the 59-point outcome. Southern’s largest lead of the night was also the final margin of victory.

The Lady Tornadoes outrebounded the hosts by a 41-20 overall margin, including a 25-8 edge on the offensive glass. Hannan committed 29 of its 36 turnovers in the first half, while SHS had only 10 miscues in the triumph.

Southern made 29-of-68 field goal attempts for 43 percent, including a 4-of-9 effort from 3-point range for 44 percent. The guests also went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Kass Chaney led the guests with a game-high 17 points, followed by Kayla Evans with 13 points and Cassidy Roderus with 10 markers.

Kelly Shaver and Timberlyn Templeton were next with eight points each, while Lauren Smith and Michelle Adkins respectively added seven and five points.

Kinlee Thomas and Lily Allen completed the winning tally with two points each. Chaney also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Smith grabbed six caroms as well.

The Lady Cats netted 5-of-30 shot attempts for 17 percent, including a 2-of-9 effort from 3-point territory for 22 percent. The hosts also sank 1-of-9 charity tosses for 11 percent.

Ellis paced HHS with four points and also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Miranda Smith and Chloe Spears were next with three points apiece, while Bella Bryant and Simmons completed the scoring with two points and one point.

Southern was at Eastern on Monday night and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Ravenswood for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Hannan hosted Van on Monday and returns to the hardwood on both Friday and Saturday when it participates in the 2-day Mothman Tournament at Point Pleasant High School.

Southern sophomore Michelle Adkins steals the ball away from a Hannan player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_1.4-SHS-Adkins.jpg Southern sophomore Michelle Adkins steals the ball away from a Hannan player during the first half of Thursday night’s girls basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

