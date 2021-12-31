Wahama soars past Eagles, 56-36

MASON, W.Va. — Nothing like getting a win at home, especially when it’s your first.

The Wahama boys basketball team got its first home win of the 2021-22 season with a 56-36 victory against the Eastern Eagles Thursday evening.

The first few minutes of Thursday’s ballgame was very defense-heavy, with both squads running to the basket but not quite getting their shots to land.

The White Falcons (4-2) slowly made their way up the scoreboard, capitalizing on the Eagles’ (0-10) mistakes.

The White and Red ended the first quarter on a 8-0 scoring run, going into the second with a 15-5 lead.

The home team kept the momentum going into the second quarter, scoring a further five points before the Eagles could get another basket.

The White Falcons kept their lead going with their 3-point shooting, scoring many of their attempts from behind the arch.

Towards the end of the first half, the Eagles started a small comeback, netting 7-consecutive points, but the White Falcons hit two free throws to enter halftime up 28-14.

The White Falcons started the second half on the right foot, scoring five quick points to extend their lead at the start of the third quarter.

However, the Eagles soon righted the ship, scoring some points of their own to put the deficit nearly to what it was at the beginning of the second half.

The two teams traded points throughout the rest of the third, entering the fourth quarter with Wahama up 42-26.

The White Falcons got the score differential to 20 points at the start of the fourth and didn’t look back from there.

While the Eagles were able to get some points on the board, they couldn’t get back into contention before the final buzzer rang.

The White and Red had the advantage in all shot types, leading the Eagles in 3-pointers, field goals and free throws by marks of 8-3, 12-11 and 8-5, respectively.

Leading the White Falcons in scoring was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who recorded four field goals and five free throws for a total of 13 points.

Next was junior Ethan Gray, who had four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Josiah Lloyd with 10 points, Harrison Panko-Shields with 10 points, Eli Rickard with six points, Michael VanMatre with three points and Bryce Zuspan with two points.

The Eagles were led by junior Brayden O’Brien, who netted three field goals and two free throws for a total of eight points.

In second was junior Trey Hill, who notched two 3-pointers and one free throw for seven points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Jace Bullington with six points, Gavin Riggins with six points, Isaiah Reed with five points, Bryce Newland with two points and Ethan Short with two points.

In rebounds, Wahama had nine offensive and 25 defensive for a total of 34 and were led by Sawyer and Panko-Shields with seven each.

Eastern had four offensive boards and 17 defensive for a total of 21 and were led by Reed with six.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Sherman Tide.

The Eagles will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Belpre Golden Eagles.

Wahama sophomore Bryce Zuspan (3) takes the ball to the hoop against the Eagle defense during a basketball game against Eastern Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_Wah-Zuspan.jpg Wahama sophomore Bryce Zuspan (3) takes the ball to the hoop against the Eagle defense during a basketball game against Eastern Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Eastern junior Jace Bullington (12) hits a 3-point shot against the White Falcons during a basketball game against Wahama Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_EHS-Bullington.jpg Eastern junior Jace Bullington (12) hits a 3-point shot against the White Falcons during a basketball game against Wahama Thursday evening in Mason, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

