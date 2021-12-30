Vikings surge past Eastern, 75-42

McARTHUR, Ohio — There was nothing lucky about this seventh.

Host Vinton County shot 62 percent from the field and had 10 different players reach the scoring column on Wednesday night during a 75-42 victory over the Eastern boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup.

The visiting Eagles (0-9) held leads on two different occasions in the first quarter after hitting five of their first seven shot attempts for an 11-9 edge with 3:09 left in the opener.

The Vikings (7-3), however, countered with five straight points from Braylon Damron and secured a permanent lead of 14-11 with 2:15 remaining. VCHS went on to win the first period by an 18-13 margin.

VCHS — now winners of seven straight — made its biggest push in the second frame after hitting five of its first seven shot attempts as part of a 12-1 surge, making it a 30-14 contest with 4:29 left in the half.

The Eagles went just 2-of-12 in the second period while Vinton County netted 11-of-14 shot attempts and led by 22 points on three different occasions while establishing a 44-22 halftime advantage.

The hosts twice led by 33 points in the third quarter and used a 19-10 run to increase the lead out to 63-32 entering the finale.

Vinton County closed regulation with a 12-10 push and secured their largest lead of the night at 75-39 on a Xander Woodall basket with 2:28 left to play.

The Vikings outrebounds EHS by a 30-21 overall margin, but the guests claimed an 8-7 edge on the offensive glass. The Eagles also committed 15 of the 27 turnovers in the contest.

Eastern made 16-of-45 field goal attempts for 36 percent, including a 3-of-12 effort from 3-point range for 25 percent. EHS was also 7-of-11 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Bryce Newland paced the Eagles with nine points and Connor Nolan followed with seven points, while Gavin Murphy and Jace Bullington each chipped in six points.

Trey Hill was next with five points and Brayden O’Brien added four markers, while Brady Rockhold and Cooper Barnett respectively completed the scoring with three and two points.

Murphy hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and Newland also grabbed seven caroms in the setback.

Vinton County netted 31-of-50 field goal attempts, including a 4-of-14 performance from behind the arc for 29 percent. The hosts also sank 9-of-14 charity tosses for 64 percent.

Eli Radabaugh led the Vikings with a game-high 18 points, followed by Damron, Jack Davidson and Zayne Karr with 10 markers apiece. Luke Bledsoe also had nine points to go along with a team-high eight boards.

Eastern played at Wahama on Thursday and returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern freshman Gavin Murphy releases a shot attempt over a Vinton County defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.30-EHS-Murphy.jpg Eastern freshman Gavin Murphy releases a shot attempt over a Vinton County defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern junior Brayden O’Brien (14) is guarded closely by a Vinton County defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.30-EHS-OBrien.jpg Eastern junior Brayden O’Brien (14) is guarded closely by a Vinton County defender during the second half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern freshman Cooper Barnett (34) defends a shot attempts by Vinton County’s Zayne Karr during the first half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.30-EHS-Barnett.jpg Eastern freshman Cooper Barnett (34) defends a shot attempts by Vinton County’s Zayne Karr during the first half of Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest in McArthur, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.