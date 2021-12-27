Winfield surges past Lady Knights, 58-36

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Not exactly the present that the Lady Knights had hoped for.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team never led and managed only nine first half points on Thursday during a 58-36 setback to host Winfield in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Lady Knights (1-7) found themselves in early holes of 4-0 and 8-4 before ending the first quarter in a 12-4 deficit, then the Lady Generals countered with a 16-5 second period surge that extended the halftime cushion out to 28-9.

PPHS made a 10-6 run at the start of the third frame to close to within 34-19, but Winfield countered with a 9-3 charge and ended the frame with a 43-22 advantage headed into the finale.

WHS twice led by as many as 25 points down the stretch and Point was never closer than 43-29 early in the fourth as the hosts won the final stanza by a 15-14 edge.

Winfield outrebounded the guests by a 40-28 overall margin, including 21-8 on the offensive glass. PPHS also committed 30 of the 44 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Knights made 11-of-36 field goal attempts for 31 percent, including a 2-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 25 percent. The Red and Black also went 12-of-19 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant with 16 points, followed by Tayah Fetty with nine points and Baylie Rickard with four markers. Bella Tolliver, Kendal Connolly and McKenna Young were next with two points each.

Olivia Fields completed the scoring with a single points. Fetty and Young also had matching team-bests of five rebounds apiece.

Lindsey Moore paced WHS with 11 points and Kaitlyn Sayre was next with 10 points. Sofia Lopez and Meghan Taylor also contributed eight points each in the victory.

Point Pleasant returns to the hardwood on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when it travels to Wayne for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

