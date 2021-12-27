Wahama outlasts Silver Knights, 54-52

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team won a nailbiter on the road 54-52 Thursday evening against the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights.

The White Falcons (3-2) got a slight lead in the first quarter, getting a 17-14 advantage againt the Silver Knights (1-3) heading into the second.

Both teams were deadlocked in the second quarter, both squads scoring 14 points to give the White and Red a 31-28 lead heading into halftime.

The White Falcons maintained their lead in the third quarter, scoring 12 points to go into the final quarter up 43-41.

With the game coming down to the wire, Wahama was able to get passed the Silver Knights, getting them over .500 for the first time this season.

The White Falcons were led by Sawyer VanMatre in scoring, with the sophomore getting six field goals and four free throws for a total of 16 points.

Behind him was junior Harrison Panko-Shields, who got one 3-pointer, five field goals and one free throws for 14 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Michael VanMatre with eight points, Bryce Zuspan with seven points, Ethan Gray with six points and Josiah Lloyd with three points.

The Silver Knights were led by Caleb Strobe, who netted one 3-pointer, six field goals and four free throws for a total of 19 points.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eastern Eagles.

