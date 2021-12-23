Tornadoes fall at Belpre, 55-53

BELPRE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team lost a close road game 55-53 to the Belpre Golden Eagles Tuesday evening in a Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Tornadoes (4-5, 0-3 TVC Hocking) maintained a slight 18-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

However, the Golden Eagles (2-6, 1-2) came back to take a 2-point lead at the end of the second, heading into halftime up 32-30.

Belpre extended its lead throughout the third quarter, putting up 16 points to go into the fourth with a 48-44 lead.

The Tornadoes outscored the host team 9-7 in the final quarter, but narrowly missed out on taking the lead back.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Cade Anderson, who recorded four 3-pointers, two field goals and one free throw for a total of 17 points.

Next was senior Lincoln Rose, who got seven field goals for 14 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Aiden Hill with nine points, Cruz Brinager with nine points, Issac McCarty with two points and Derek Griffith with two points.

Leading the Golden Eagles was Matthew Deems, who got two 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 14 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Meigs Marauders.

