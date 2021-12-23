Meigs tames Panthers, 76-38

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It was a night of emotions for the Maroon and Gold.

The Meigs boys basketball team picked up a 76-38 home win against the Southeastern Panthers Wednesday evening.

The Marauders (6-3) dedicated the game to Phil Harrison, a former Marauders head coach who passed away a few hours before tip-off.

Harrison’s grandson, Braylon, ended up the points leader for the Maroon and Gold.

The Panthers (2-7) were contained by the hosts in the opening minutes, making the Blue and White commit turnovers, along with getting a fair few of their shots blocked.

The Marauders turned this into a 9-2 run on the offensive glass, including a pair of 3-point shots.

The home team eventually turned that run into a 20-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

One big advantage the Marauders had against the Panthers was numbers.

The Maroon and Gold often made complete floor changes with their substitutions, while the Panthers just didn’t have the numbers to match.

Meigs capped off the first half with three more shots behind the arch, heading into halftime with a 37-16 lead.

The two traded points at the start of the second half, with the Panthers getting a lot of their points from behind the 3-point line.

Southeastern got into a good offensive rhythm in the third quarter, but the Marauders went on scoring runs of their own to undo any progress made.

Fatigue was starting to show in the fourth quarter, with the Marauder defense smothering the Panthers.

The home team started the fourth on a 13-0 run before the Panthers were able to score any more points.

The Marauders ended the game on a 12-1 run, putting away the visitors.

As a team, the Marauders put up eight 3-pointers, 23 field goals and six free throws in the victory, beating out the Panthers’ stat line of 5-10-3.

Sophomore Braylon Harrison led the way for the Marauders, recording one 3-pointer, seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 20 points.

Next was junior Ethan Stewart, who had four 3-pointers, one field goal and two free throws for 16 points.

Third was senior Chase Garcia, who got four field goals and one free throw for nine points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Coulter Cleland with eight points, Brody Butcher with eight points, Brayden Stanley with four points, Griffin Cleland with four points, Quentin Lewis with three points, Morgan Roberts with two points and Caleb Burnem with two points.

The Panthers were led by Connor Smith, who recorded two 3-pointers, three field goals and one free throw for a total of 13 points.

In rebounds, the Marauders had nine offensive and 24 defensive for a total of 33 and were led by Garcia with six.

The Panthers had seven offensive and 17 defensive rebounds for a total of 24, led by Luke Corcoran with eight.

The Marauders will be back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Southern Tornadoes.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs sophomore Braylon Harrison (14) takes a shot behind the arch during a basketball game against the Southeastern Panthers Wednesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_Meigs-Harrison.jpg Meigs sophomore Braylon Harrison (14) takes a shot behind the arch during a basketball game against the Southeastern Panthers Wednesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.