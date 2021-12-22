Raiders rally past Wellston, 51-43

WELLSTON, Ohio — Slow out of the gates, but the Raiders more than caught up.

The River Valley boys basketball team overcame a 13-6 first quarter deficit and snapped a 6-game losing skid on Tuesday night with a 51-43 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The visiting Raiders (2-6, 1-3 TVC Ohio) mustered only two trifectas in the opening eight minutes, while Garret Brown matched that total by himself while pacing the Golden Rockets (5-3, 2-1) out to an early 7-point advantage.

RVHS, however, started picking up the pace in the second frame as Kade Alderman poured in six points during a 15-9 run that allowed the Silver and Black to close to within 22-21 headed into the break.

Jance Lambert poured in six points during a 14-10 third quarter push that gave River Valley a 35-32 edge headed into the finale, then Lambert tacked on eight more points during a 16-11 run to close regulation — wrapping up the 8-point outcome.

The Raiders made 17 total field goals — including eight 3-pointers — and also went 9-of-14 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Lambert led the guests with a game-high 21 points, followed by Alderman with 15 points and Mason Rhodes with 13 markers. Caunnor Clay completed the winning tally with two points.

Cyan Ervin paced WHS with 15 points and Brown followed with 14 points. Wellston was just 5-of-13 from the charity stripe and mustered only two trifectas in the setback.

River Valley returns to the hardwood Tuesday when it travels to Oak Hill for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

