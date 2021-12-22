Wahama tames Tigers, 57-36

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team scored a 57-36 road victory against the Wirt County Tigers Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s game was deadlocked in the first quarter, with both teams scoring nine points each heading into the second.

However, the White Falcon (2-2) offense heated up in the second quarter, going off for 24 points, taking a 33-20 lead over the Tigers (2-3) head into halftime.

The White and Red defense also played well, keeping Wirt County to only five points in the third quarter, heading into the fourth up 47-25.

The White Falcons finished off the Tigers with an 11-point fourth quarter.

Leading the White Falcons in scoring was sophomore Bryce Zuspan, who recorded three 3-pointers, two field goals and one free throw for a total of 14 points.

Behind him was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre with six field goals and one free throw for 13 points.

In third was sophomore Alex Hardwick, who had three 3-pointers and one field goal for 11 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Ethan Gray with seven points, Josiah Lloyd with three points and Michael VanMatre with three points.

Leading the Tigers was Deshawn Middleton, who had one 3-pointer and four field goals for 11 points.

The White Falcons will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

