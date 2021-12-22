Meigs mauls Buckeyes, 66-38

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Meigs boys basketball team is five wins deep in its 2021-22 season following a 66-38 road win against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes Tuesday evening in a Tri Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Marauders (5-3, 3-1 TVC Ohio) took control right from the start of Tuesday’s game, putting up 22 points to the Buckeyes’ (3-4, 1-3) five at the end of the first quarter.

The Maroon and Gold kept the pressure going in the second quarter, racking up an additional 19 points to go into halftime with a 41-12 lead.

However, the Buckeyes powered back at the start of the second half, putting up 17 points in the third quarter, but the Marauders got 20 points of their own to keep the divide the same.

The Marauders outscored the home team 8-6 to close out the victory.

There was a tie for Meigs points leader.

Senior Chase Garcia had two 3-pointers and three field goals and two free throws for a total of 14 points.

Junior Ethan Stewart also had 14 points with four 3-pointers and one field goal.

In third was sophomore Braylon Harrison, who got two 3-pointers and two field goals for 10 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Brody Butcher with eight points, Caleb Burnem with six points, Morgan Roberts with four points, Coulter Cleland with three points, Conlee Burnem with three points, Brayden Stanley with two points and Griffin Cleland with two points.

The Buckeyes were led by Drew Carter, who recorded three 3-pointers, one field goal and one free throw for a total of 12 points.

The Marauders will be back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Southern Tornadoes.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

