Lady Tornadoes topple Miller, 60-22

RACINE, Ohio — Snapping a slide in rather convincing fashion.

The Southern girls basketball team ended a 7-game losing skid — dating back to last season — on Monday night with a 60-22 thrashing of visiting Miller in a non-conference matchup in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (1-6) had seven of their 10 players reach the scoring column by night’s end, and the hosts led wire-to-wire after building a 9-2 advantage through one quarter of play.

Kayla Evans and Kelly Shaver respectively poured in seven and six points during a 13-11 second period push that extended the halftime lead out to 22-13.

Evans notched another 10 points during a 16-3 third quarter surge that resulted in a 38-16 advantage headed into the finale.

Six different SHS players scored as part of a 22-6 run down the stretch to wrap up the 38-point triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes made 26 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also netted 8-of-24 free throw attempts for 33 percent.

Evans led the hosts with a game-high 26 points, followed by Shaver with 11 points and Kass Chaney with eight markers.

Timberlyn Templeton and Michelle Adkins respectively added six and four points to the winning cause, while Cassidy Roderus and Kinlee Thomas completed things with three and two points.

Shelby Stover led the Lady Falcons (0-9) with eight points, while Jace Agristi and Olivia Dishon both contributed six points each.

The Lady Tornadoes host Meigs on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.

