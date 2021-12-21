Lady Knights surge past Wahama, 41-34

MASON, W.Va. — A 25-14 surge over the middle frames ultimately allowed visiting Point Pleasant to claim its first win of the season Saturday during a 41-34 decision over the Wahama girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Knights (1-5) were able to give first-year head coach Cody Greathouse his first career win at the varsity level, and the guests did so with a smothering defensive effort that limited the host Lady Falcons (1-4) to just 12 points before the break.

After both teams found themselves deadlocked at 6-all through eight minutes of play, the duo of Brooke Warner and McKenna Young combined for seven points as PPHS made a 10-6 second period push to take a slim 16-12 edge into the intermission.

Warner poured in another six points and Kendal Connolly added four markers as the guests made a 15-8 surge in the third frame that extended the cushion out to 31-20 entering the finale.

Lauren Noble provided three trifectas for WHS down the stretch as the hosts won the final canto by a 14-10 margin, but Point Pleasant — behind another seven points from Warner in the fourth — eventually held on for the 7-point triumph.

The Lady Knights made 16 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 5-of-15 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Warner led the victors with a game-high 21 points, followed by Tayah Fetty with seven points. Connolly and Baylie Rickard were next with four markers each, while Young and Olivia Fields completed the winning tally with three and two points.

WHS made 11 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-18 at the charity stripe for 39 percent.

Noble led the hosts with 14 points, while Kalyn Christian, Kate Reynolds, Amber Wolfe and Elissa Hoffman completed the scoring with five points each.

Point Pleasant hosted Nitro on Tuesday and returns to the hardwood on Wednesday when it travels to Winfield for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Wahama was at Buffalo on Tuesday and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Tyler Consolidated at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.