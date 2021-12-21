Lady Rebels take down Belpre, 59-38

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team got its sixth win of the season with a 59-38 home win against the Belpre Lady Eagles in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Rebels (6-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) easily found the basket in the first quarter, taking a 16-11 lead over the Eagles (2-8, 1-3).

The home team didn’t look back from there, racking up 21 points in the second to go into the locker rooms up 37-18.

The Red and Gold kept the Eagles to seven points in the third quarter, heading into the fourth with a 49-25 lead.

Although the Lady Rebels were outscored 13-10 in the fourth, South Gallia still came away with the victory.

The Lady Rebels were led in scoring by sophomore Tori Triplett, who recorded one 3-pointer, six field goals and three free throws for a total of 18 points.

Behind her was senior Jessie Rutt, who got four field goals and eight free throws for 16 points.

In third was sophomore Macie Sanders, who notched three field goals and three free throws for nine points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Emma Clary with seven points, Lindsey Wells with six points and Madison Summers with three points.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Halee Williams, who recorded nine field goals and four free throws for a total of 22 points.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 when they travel to Portsmouth to face the Notre Dame Lady Titans.

