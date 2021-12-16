Lady Falcons rally past Wirt County, 32-22

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Falcons saved their best for last.

The Wahama girls basketball team made an 18-7 fourth quarter charge and secured their first win of the season Tuesday night with a 32-22 victory over visiting Wirt County in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup at Gary Clark Court.

The host Lady Falcons (1-3, 1-2 LKC) found themselves in a 5-4 hole after one period of play, then both teams traded five points apiece over the next two frames — giving the Lady Tigers leads of 10-9 at halftime and 15-14 entering the finale.

Kate Reynolds — who was held scoreless through three quarters — erupted for seven points down the stretch and Elissa Hoffman added a pair of 3-pointers as Wahama closed the game with that pivotal 11-point swing.

WHS made 12 total field goals — including three fourth quarter trifectas — and also sank 4-of-13 free throw attempts for 31 percent.

Hoffman paced the hosts with a game-high 11 points, followed by Reynolds with seven points and Lauren Noble with six markers. Kalyn Christian and Amber Wolfe completed the winning tally with four points each.

Skylar Bunch led Wirt County with 10 points and D.J. White added six points in the setback.

Wahama returns to the hardwood Saturday when it hosts Point Pleasant in a battle of Mason County programs at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

