White Falcons get 1st win of season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team picked up its first win of the 2021-22 season Wednesday evening, besting the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders on the road 82-44.

The White Falcons (1-1) held onto a slight lead heading out of the first quarter, leading the Crusaders (0-2) 11-8.

The two teams kept things close throughout the first half, trading points back and forth, but Wahama held onto a 28-22 lead heading into halftime.

The White Falcon scoring truly opened up in the second half, scoring a combined 54 points in the third and fourth quarters.

From there, the Crusaders couldn’t withstand the onslaught from the Red and White.

In scoring, the White Falcons were led by junior Harrison Panko-Shields, who recorded 10 field goals and three free throws for a total of 23 points.

Behind him was junior Josiah Lloyd, who notched two 3-pointers and five field goals for 16 points.

Sophomore Sawyer VanMatre also scored 16 points, getting six field goals and four free throws.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Bryce Zuspan with 12 points, Alex Hardwick with five points, Michael VanMatre with five points, Hayden Lloyd with four points and Eli Rickard with one point.

The Crusaders were led by Charley Sumney, who got three 3-pointers and three field goals for a total of 15 points.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Ravenswood Red Devils.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

