Hannan outlasts Royals in OT, 70-68

ASHTON, W.Va. — Welcome back Wildcats.

The Hannan boys basketball team had four players reach double digits and used a 5-3 run in overtime to secure a 70-68 season-opening victory over visiting Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Wildcats (1-0) made a triumphant return to the hardwood under first-year coach Wayne Richardson, who is back on the sidelines after multiple stints with the program in years’ past.

HHS built a 17-16 edge after one quarter of play, but the Royals countered with a barrage of 3-pointers en route to a 22-13 surge that resulted in a 38-30 contest at the break.

The Wildcats inched their way closer in the third with an 18-17 run that trimmed the deficit down to 55-48, then the hosts started their eventual game-winning rally with a 17-7 push that resulted in a late 65-62 edge.

Christian Blevins — who hit seven 3-pointers in the game — nailed a trifecta as the regulation buzzer sounded, allowing RHCS to knot the game up at 65-all as both teams went into overtime.

Brady Edmunds led a balanced HHS attack with 17 points, followed by Logan Barker with 16 points and Eli Chapman with 15 points. Justin Rainey was next with 14 points, while Dakota Watkins completed the winning tally with eight markers.

Blevins paced Rose Hill Christian with a game-high 28 points, with Chase Pennington and Luke Pennington respectively adding 18 and 10 points in the setback.

Hannan returns to action Saturday when it travels to Sherman for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.