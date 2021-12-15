Generals charge past Point Pleasant, 86-50

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team is still searching for its first win of the 2021-22 season after a 86-50 road loss to the Winfield Generals Tuesday evening.

The Big Blacks (0-3) held the lead after the first quarter, leading the Generals (2-0) 9-7.

However, the hosting team exploded in the second quarter, hitting five 3-pointers, contributing to a 30-point quarter, heading into halftime with a 37-17 lead.

Down 20 points heading in to the second half, the Point Pleasant scoring slowly got better, making 11 points in the third.

The fourth quarter was the best for the Big Blacks scoring-wise, hitting four 3-pointers to make up a total of 22 points, but the Generals hit 32 more points themselves to seal the win.

The Big Blacks were led in scoring by freshman Grant Barton, who had two 3-pointers, one field goal and two free throws for a total of 10 points.

Behind him was senior Zach Beckett, who notched one 3-pointer, one field goal and three free throws for eight points.

Fellow senior Zach McDaniel also had eight points, getting two 3-pointers and two free throws.

Winfield was led by Ross Musick, who had four 3-pointers, two field goals and three free throws for a total of 19 points.

The Big Blacks will be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Wheelersburg Pirates.

