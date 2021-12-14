Blue Angels fall at Portsmouth, 41-38

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team lost its third straight game on the road, falling 41-38 to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans Monday evening in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (3-6, 0-5 OVC) started Monday’s game with the lead, doubling the Lady Trojans’ (2-3, 1-3) point total in the first quarter 10-5.

However, the Blue and White were only able to score two points in the second quarter, heading into the locker room with a slim 12-11 lead.

The home team took over in the second half, scoring 14 points to take a 25-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Trojans took advantage of their foul shot opportunities, scoring seven of them to eek out the win against the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels were led in scoring by freshman Kenya Peck, who had six field goals and one free throw for a total of 13 points.

Behind her was sophomore Emma Hammons, who notched two field goals and six free throws for 10 points.

Junior Chanee Cremeens had nine points, netting one 3-pointer and three field goals.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Preslee Reed with four points and Asia Griffin with two points.

The Lady Trojans’ Reid led her team in scoring, getting one 3-pointer, eight field goals and eight free throws for a total of 28 points.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

