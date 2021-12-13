Fed Hock topples Tornadoes, 60-37

RACINE, Ohio — It was kind of like a bad holiday cookie. The outside layers were fine, but that middle part was less than desirable.

Visiting Federal Hocking made a 36-12 surge in the middle two quarters Friday night and ultimately cruised to a 60-37 victory over the Southern boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The host Tornadoes (4-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) were within striking distance after falling behind 14-11 through one period of play, but the Lancers got 11 points from Lane Smith as part of a 22-6 second quarter surge that extended the halftime deficit out to 36-17.

SHS mustered only three field goals in the third frame as the guests made a 14-6 run that pushed the lead out to 50-23 headed into the finale.

Cade Anderson — who went scoreless for three quarters — poured in eight points as part of a 14-10 fourth quarter run that allowed the Tornadoes to wrap up the 23-point outcome.

Southern made 15 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 4-of-6 at the free throw line for 67 percent. The hosts also committed 18 turnovers in the setback.

Lincoln Rose paced SHS with 11 points, followed by Anderson with eight points and Aiden Hill with seven markers. Damien Miller and Cruz Brinager respectively added four and three points, while Kodi Rife and Andrew Riffle completed things with two points each.

FHHS netted 28 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Smith led the Lancers with a game-high 17-points, followed by Tariq Cottrill with 13 points and Caden Chapman with 10 markers. Andrew Airhart and Tyler Rogers also contributed six points apiece for the victors.

Southern returns to action Friday when it travels to Waterford for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

