Marauders roll past River Valley, 72-40

BIDWELL, Ohio — Thorough … from start to finish.

Visiting Meigs led wire-to-wire and shot 48 percent from the field Friday night during a 72-40 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Marauders (3-2, 1-0 TVC Ohio) had nine different players reach the scoring column and needed just 21 seconds to establish a permanent lead as a Morgan Roberts offensive putback made it a 2-0 contest.

The Raiders (1-4, 0-1) committed five turnovers less than four minutes into regulation and were never closer than 5-3 following a Mason Rhodes trifecta with 5:59 left in the opening frame. MHS twice led by seven points, including an 18-11 advantage after eight minutes of work.

The Maroon and Gold reeled off nine straight points to start the second quarter and ultimately held the hosts to 2-of-9 shooting while making a 23-9 charge that resulted in a 41-20 halftime advantage.

Meigs made 8-of-17 trifecta tries in the first 16 minutes of play and forced 15 of the game’s 23 turnovers at the break. The guests were also ahead by as many as 25 points (38-13) with 3:31 left in the half.

The Marauders led by 26 points on three different occasions in the third as a 15-12 run extended the lead out to 56-32 headed into the finale.

Chase Garcia gave MHS its largest lead of the night with a basket at the 2:12 mark of the fourth, making it 72-38. The guests won the last eight minutes by a 16-8 margin to complete the 32-point outcome.

Meigs outrebounded the hosts by a sizable 38-24 overall margin, including a 19-8 edge on the offensive glass. The guests also committed just 14 turnovers, compared to 23 by RVHS.

The Marauders netted 29-of-61 field goal attempts overall, including a 12-of-25 effort from behind the arc for 48 percent. MHS was also 2-of-9 at the free throw line for 22 percent.

Coulter Cleland led Meigs with a double-double effort of 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Braylon Harrison with 15 points and Ethan Stewart with 11 markers. Griffin Cleland and Garcia were next with nine and eight points, respectively.

Brody Butcher chipped in five points and Brayden Stanley added three points, while Roberts and Caleb Burnem completed the winning tally with two markers each. Stewart and Butcher also hauled in five rebounds apiece for the victors.

River Valley made 16-of-46 shot attempts for 35 percent, including a 3-of-14 effort from 3-point range for 21 percent. The hosts were also 5-of-7 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Jance Lambert paced the Raiders with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by Kade Alderman with 10 points and Rhodes with eight markers. Dalton McGuire and Gary Truance also chipped in four points each.

Braden McGuire completed the RVHS total with two points. Alderman and Rhodes also respectively grabbed five and three boards.

Meigs — winners of three straight — returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Athens in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

River Valley — which has now dropped four consecutive decisions — is back on the hardwood Tuesday when it heads to Albany for a TVC Ohio contest with Alexander at 7 p.m.

