Rio wrestling wins 2-of-3 at quad

MIDWAY, Ky. — Two Rio Grande wrestlers collected three wins each and the RedStorm posted two victories in three outings at the River States Conference Duals, Saturday afternoon, at Midway University’s Marshall Gymnasium.

Rio defeated Ohio Valley University, 45-0, and West Virginia University-Tech, 33-22, before falling to the host Eagles, 39-9.

Individually, freshmen Mitchell Freeman (Point Pleasant, WV) and Logan Huggins (Evansville, IN) finished the day undefeated.

Freeman recorded forfeit wins against OVU and WVU Tech at 149 pounds before earning a 4-2 sudden victory decision against Midway’s Kaleb Clark.

Huggins notched wins by fall at 197 pounds against Ohio Valley’s Ernst Lavaud at the mark 4:28 and Midway’s Isaiah McDougal at 6:45, while picking up a forfeit win against WVU-Tech.

Three other RedStorm grapplers tallied a pair of wins.

At 125 pounds, sophomore Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH) got a forfeit win over OVU and posted a 7-5 decision against WVU-Tech’s John Sanders. He also dropped an 11-3 decision to Midway’s Andrew Vogeler.

Freshman Kaylin Foust (Charlotte, NC) pinned Tech’s Logan Allen at 2:45 and was a forfeit winner against Ohio Valley at 157 pounds, while losing by fall at 4:48 to Midway’s Brent Hudgins.

Freshman Owenn Meyer (Filer, ID) pinned OVU’s Levi Snyder at 4:40 and Jacob Thomas of WVU-Tech at 1:28 in the 184-pound division, wile dropping a 6-2 decision to Midway’s David Emfinger.

Also earning wins for Rio Grande were freshman Michael Peneski (Port Washington, NY), who knocked off OVU’s Dakota Parsons by a 3-0 final at 285 pounds, while freshman Ryan Troyer (Kotzebue, AK) pinned WVU-Tech’s at 4:50 of their 165-pound match.

Sophomores Phil Severance (Heath, OH) and Kiah Smith (Millfield, OH) also posted forfeit wins against Ohio Valley at 165 pounds and 174 pounds, respectively.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Dec. 12 at Mount St. Joseph.

The RedStorm will face the host team at 11 a.m. before squaring off with Ancilla College at 12:30 p.m.

Rio’s Booth meets NAIA qualifying standard in opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior Cody Booth got the 2021-22 indoor track and field season off to a good start by qualifying for the NAIA national championship.

Booth, a native of New Philadelphia, Ohio placed fifth in the 5,000-meter run at Friday’s YSU IceBreaker hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

Booth finished in a time of 15:09.66 to easily meet the “B” qualifying standard of 15:20. He narrowly missed the “A” standard of 15:06.

The national championship will take place March 3, 2022 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

Other members of the RedStorm men’s squad competed in Saturday’s Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Invitational at the Steemer Fieldhouse in Springfield, Ohio.

Sophomore Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH) took first place in the high jump with an effort of 1.93m and was second in the long jump at 6.83m, while freshman Danuel Persinger (Glouster, OH) won the mile run in a time of 4:45.02 and was second in the 800-meter run after crossing in 2:10.00.

Other Top 10 showings were produced by freshman Skylar Gries (Williamsburg, OH), who finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.17 and eighth in the pole vault by clearing 4.66m; and sophomore Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), who was fourth in the long jump at 12.48m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 15 at Otterbein University.

Rio’s McCarthy qualifies for NAIA indoor nationals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande sophomore Mackenzie McCarthy opened the 2021-22 indoor track and field season by qualifying for the NAIA national championship.

The New Franklin, Ohio native finished third in the 5,000-meter run at Friday’s YSU IceBreaker hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

McCarthy crossed in a time of 17:43.47 to easily meet the “A” qualifying standard of 18:18. The national championship is slated for March 3, 2022 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

Other members of the RedStorm women’s squad competed in Saturday’s Wittenberg Tiger Collegiate Invitational at the Steemer Fieldhouse in Springfield, Ohio.

The 1,600-meter relay team had the best finish of the day, taking first place in a time of 4:15.30. The unit included sophomore Alyssa Dingus (Wheelersburg, OH), freshman Kendra Grooms (West Union, OH), freshman Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH), freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH) and freshman Cassidy Vogt (North Robinson, OH).

Other Top 10 showings came from Jolly, who was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.11m; Roach, who was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.29; and Dingus, who placed ninth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.56.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 15 at Otterbein University.

Rio Grande's Logan Huggins, left, battles Midway's Isaiah McDougal in a 197-pound match at Saturday's River States Conference Duals hosted by Midway University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

