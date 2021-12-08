Marauders roll past Eastern, 71-36

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs boys basketball team picked up a home win Tuesday evening, besting the Eastern Eagles 71-36.

The Marauders (2-2) held the lead right from the beginning of Tuesday’s game, heading into halftime with a 35-17 advantage.

The Meigs defense also kept the Eagles (0-4) to single digit quarters on two occasions.

The Marauders got most of their points from behind the arc in Tuesday’s game, netting 15 3-pointers, while also getting 14 field goals and three free throws.

On the other end of the court, the Eagles ended the game with one 3-pointer, 15 field goals and three free throws.

Leading the Marauders in scoring was sophomore Braylone Harrison, who netted four 3-pointers and three field goals for a total of 18 points.

Behind him was junior Ethan Stewart, who had four 3-pointers and one field goal for 14 points.

In third was senior Caleb Burnem, who got five field goals and two free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Coulter Cleland with six points, Brayden Stanley with six points, Griffin Cleland with five points, Chase Garcia with five points, Brody Butcher with three points and Conlee Burnem with two points.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was senior Bryce Newland, who recorded four field goals for eight points.

Behind him was junior Jace Bullington, who had three field goals for six points.

Behind Bullington was junior Trey Hill and freshman Gavin Riggins, who each got five points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Ethan Short with four points, Connor Nolan with three points, Cooper Barnett with two points, Jacob Spenser with two points and Brayden O’Brien with one point.

The Marauders will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Frida when they travel to take on the River Valley Raiders.

The Eagles will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, when they hit the road to take on the Waterford Wildcats.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.