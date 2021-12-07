9 locals named All-Ohio in football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A total of nine athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the 2021 All-Ohio football teams, as voted on by a select panel of members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

Gallia Academy led the local programs with three All-Ohio honorees, while Eastern and Meigs followed with two choices apiece. River Valley and Southern each came away with one honoree as well.

Starting in Division IV, the Blue Devils had the lone first team selection in junior Isaac Clary — who was named to the first team as an offensive lineman.

Teammates Kenyon Franklin and Cole Hines — a pair of sophomores — were also chosen as honorable mention selections in D-4 at wide reciver and linebacker, respectively.

The Eagles had a second team selection in senior Bryce Newland at running back, while senior Jayden Evans was named honorable mention at linebacker in D-7 for EHS.

Southern sophomore Josiah Smith was also named honorable mention as a quarterback in Division VII.

The Marauders had a pair of honorable mention selections in senior quarterback Coulter Cleland and senior offensive lineman Andrew Dodson in Division V.

River Valley junior Michael Conkle was also named honorable mention as a running back in Division V.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Isaac Clary (77) chases after Coal Grove quarterback Whyatt Mannon (1) during an Oct. 1 football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Clary was named first team All-Ohio as an offensive lineman in Division IV on Tuesday by the OPSWA. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-GA-Clary.jpg Gallia Academy junior Isaac Clary (77) chases after Coal Grove quarterback Whyatt Mannon (1) during an Oct. 1 football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Clary was named first team All-Ohio as an offensive lineman in Division IV on Tuesday by the OPSWA. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.