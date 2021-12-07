Lady Pointers push past GA, 44-25

CENTENARY, Ohio — A tough go of things.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team mustered only one field goal and a total of seven points in the first half before ultimately dropping a 44-25 decision to visiting South Point on Monday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (3-4, 0-3 OVC) — who received a Preslee Reed field goal in the first frame — found themselves in a 12-4 hole after eight minutes of play, and the hosts were never closer from that point on.

The Lady Pointers made a 12-3 second quarter push behind six points from Karmen Bruton, allowing the guests to take a 24-7 lead into the break.

Kenya Peck scored eight points for GAHS in the third stanza, but South Point still went on a 14-10 run to extend its cushion out to 38-17 entering the finale. The Blue Angels won the fourth by an 8-6 count to complete the 19-point outcome.

GAHS finished the night with five total field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 15-of-20 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Peck led the hosts with 14 points, followed by Reed and Asia Griffin with four points each. Chanee Cremeens was next with two markers, while Emma Hammons wrapped up the scoring with one point.

The Lady Pointers made 18 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 5-of-9 at the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Bruton paced SPHS with 14 points and Camille Hall followed with 10 points, while Sarah Mitchell added eight points as well.

Gallia Academy returns to the hardwood Thursday when it hosts Fairland in an OVC matchup at 7:30 p.m.

