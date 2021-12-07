Lady Buckeyes top Meigs, 79-60

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team fell 79-60 on the road to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes in a Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio Division.

The Lady Marauders (4-1, 1-1 TVC Ohio) held the lead after the first quarter 17-11.

However, the Lady Buckeyes (3-1, 2-0) powered back in the second, outscoring the Maroon and Gold 17-4 to head into halftime up 28-21.

The Lady Buckeyes kept their lead in the third quarter, scoring four 3-pointers to help boost the home team to 28 points, leading 56-34.

The fourth quarter was the Lady Marauders’ best in terms of scoring, racking up 26 points.

However, the Lady Buckeyes were only outscored by three points, sealing Meigs’ first loss of the season.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was junior Rylee Lisle, who had one 3-pointer, six field goals and six free throws for 21 points.

Behind her was senior Mallory Hawley, who netted one 3-pointer, seven field goals and one free throw for 18 points.

Rounding out the scoring for Meigs were Jennifer Parker with eight points, Andrea Mahr with seven points, Maggie Musser with five points and Delana Wright with one point.

Leading Nelsonville-York in scoring was Mackenzie Hurd, who had 10 field goals and one free throw for a total of 21 points.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Point Pleasant Lady Knights.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.