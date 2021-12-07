Tornadoes best Panthers, 66-53

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team picked up a 66-53 win on the road against the Clay Panthers Saturday evening.

The Tornadoes (3-1) held a slight lead over the Panthers (0-5), heading into the second quarter up 20-18.

The Purple and Gold truly pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Clay 13-6, heading into halftime with a 33-24 lead.

In the second half, the Tornadoes did well behind the 3-point line, scoring four shots from behind the arch.

Even though the Panthers outscored the Tornadoes 13-12 in the final quarter, the damage had already been done, giving the road team the victory.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Lincoln Rose, who had 10 field goals and three free throws for a total of 23 points.

Behind him was senior Cade Anderson, who got four 3-pointers and one field goal for 14 points.

Third was senior Aiden Hill, who netted one 3-pointer, three field goals and two free throws for 11 points.

Rounding out the Tornado scoring were Brayden Otto with seven points, Cruz Brinager with five points, Damien Miller with three points, Derek Griffith with two points and Tanner Lisle with one point.

The scoring leader for the Panthers was Gavin Clayton, who had one 3-pointer and seven field goals for a total of 17 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host the Federal Hocking Lancers.

