Area teams selected to bowl games

Ohio State, West Virginia and Marshall are all going bowling in the next few weeks as the trio of college football programs were selected to participate in postseason bowl games to complete their respective 2021 campaigns.

The Thundering Herd kicks off the area’s bowl season when they travel to New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 18, to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 9:15 p.m.

Marshall (7-5) will be playing in a bowl game for the fifth consecutive year and it will be a first for first-year head coach Charles Huff.

The Mountaineers are next on the local holiday game schedule as they travel to Tempe to face Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10:15 p.m.

West Virginia (6-6) will be playing in a bowl game for the second consecutive year and it will be the second bowl game for third-year head coach Neal Brown.

The Buckeyes (10-2) complete the local bowl campaign with a New Year’s Day game against Utah in the Capital One Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Ohio State will be playing in a bowl game for the ninth consecutive year and it will be the third bowl game for third-year head coach Ryan Day.

The Ohio University Bobcats are the only local FCS program not attending a bowl game this winter after a 3-9 campaign. The Bobcats have also gone two straight seasons without a bowl appearance, a first for the program since the end of the 2006 campaign.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.