Defenders notch first victory

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A balanced approach.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team had four players reach double figures Friday night during a 53-29 victory over visiting Sugar Creek Christian in a non-conference tilt.

The Defenders (1-2) jumped out to a small 7-3 edge after one quarter of play, but the hosts broke things open as Austin Beaver poured in six points during a 21-6 second period surge that resulted in a 38-9 cushion at the intermission.

Cash Burnett scored eight points as part of a 13-3 third quarter push that extended the lead out to 41-12 entering the finale. SCCA closed regulation with a 17-12 run to complete the 24-point outcome.

OVCS netted 20 total field goals — including one 3-pointer — and also went 12-of-22 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Burnett paced the hosts with a game-high 17 points, followed by Beaver and Bradley Haley with 11 markers each. Conner Walter also had 10 points in the triumph, while Cody Mathias and Zane Hurlow completed the tally with two points apiece.

Will Salyers led Sugar Creek Christian with eight points and Carter Beaumont added seven markers in the setback.

OVCS returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Covenant Christian at 8 p.m.

South Gallia 71, New Boston 41

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Two wins in as many days.

The South Gallia boys basketball team followed its win over River Valley with a 71-41 home victory against the New Boston Tigers Saturday evening.

Saturday’s game was never really in doubt, with the home team outscoring the visitors in three of the four quarters.

Heading into the second half with a 36-25 lead, the Rebels (2-0) capped things off with a 17-point third quarter and an 18-point fourth, putting the Tigers (2-2) away.

Leading the Rebels in scoring was senior Brayden Hammond, who notched one 3-pointer, nine field goals and six free throws.

Behind him was a tie for second, both scoring nine points.

Senior Blaike Saunders had three 3-pointers, while fellow senior Tristan Saber had four field goals and one free throw.

There were also two players who netted seven points.

Sophomore Tanner Boothe and senior Ean Combs had one 3-pointer and two field goals.

Rounding out the Rebel scoring were Brycen Stanley with five points, Noah Cremeens with four points, Tanner Sanders with two points and Kyeler Rossitter with one point.

Leading the Tigers in scoring was Grady Jackson, who recorded one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 13 points.

The Rebels will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuessday when they travel to face the Oak Hill Oaks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterford 60, Eastern 35

WATERFORD, Ohio — A lot of turnovers, but the Lady Wildcats made the most of those mistakes.

Host Waterford forced 36 turnovers and capitalized with a 31-9 advantage off of those miscues on Thursday night during a 60-35 victory over the Eastern girls basketball team in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs.

The Lady Eagles (2-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) forced the Lady Cats into 20 turnovers over the course of the night, but the guests were never able to maintain the pace that allowed them to jump out to a quick 5-2 advantage.

WHS ultimately won the first canto by a 15-12 margin, then both teams tacked on 10 points apiece in the second frame for a tightly-contested 25-22 score at the break.

Waterford used a 19-6 third quarter surge to pull away for a 44-28 edge, then closed regulation with a 16-7 charge to complete the 25-point outcome.

EHS went 9-of-28 from the field for 32 percent and got a team-best 14 points from Erica Durst. Hope Reed and Sydney Reynolds were next with nine and six points, respectively.

Audry Clingenpeel, Leah Spencer and Ella Carleton completed the Eastern scoring with three points, two points and one point.

Mackenzie Suprano paced Waterford with a game-high 21 points. Cara Taylor also added a dozen markers for the victors.

Eastern hosted Belpre on Monday and is at South Gallia on Thursday for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.