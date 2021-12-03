Lady Eagles soar past Caldwell, 65-44

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles trailed once early on, and it was brief. Very brief.

The Eastern girls basketball team reeled off a dozen straight points and turned a 4-2 first quarter deficit into a double-digit lead and never looked back Wednesday night during a 65-44 victory over visiting Caldwell in a non-conference matchup at The Nest.

The host Lady Eagles (2-1) secured a 16-8 edge through one period of play and twice led by a dozen points in the second frame, but the Lady Redskins ultimately won the race to halftime by a 17-16 count while closing to within 32-25.

Juli Durst poured in six points as part of an 11-8 third quarter push that extended the lead out to 43-33, then EHS closed the game with a 22-11 surge that wrapped up the 21-point outcome.

CHS — which did manage to trim the deficit down to four points (30-26) early in the third canto — was outscored 35-18 over the final 12 minutes of regulation.

Eastern committed 17 turnovers, but also forced 32 miscues in the triumph. EHS outrebounded Caldwell by a 34-28 overall margin, including a 23-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

The Lady Eagles netted 24-of-66 field goal attempts for 36 percent, including a 1-of-11 effort from behind the arc for nine percent. The hosts were also 16-for-25 from the free throw line for 64 percent.

Erica Durst led Eastern with a game-high 23 points, followed by Sydney Reynolds with 20 points and Hope Reed with a dozen markers. Juli Durst was next with six points, while Audry Clingenpeel and Nataley Lantz respectively added three points and one point.

Reynolds also chipped in team-bests of eight rebounds and six steals, while Reed added six caroms and a team-high four assists.

The Lady Redskins made 19 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 4-of-7 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Julianne Hood paced CHS with 16 points and Sheridan Archer followed with 10 markers in the setback.

