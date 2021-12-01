Marietta rallies past Marauders, 48-47

MARIETTA, Ohio — It just wasn’t meant to be.

A quest for history, and a first win, were both denied Tuesday night as the Meigs boys basketball team suffered a gut-wrenching 48-47 setback to host Marietta in a non-conference matchup inside Sutton Gymnasium.

The visiting Marauders (0-2) held leads of seven points in both halves and were ahead after each of the first three quarters while clinging to a 43-39 cushion entering the finale.

The Tigers (2-1), however, finally secured a permanent cushion with 2:08 left in regulation as an Elyjah Lieras-Kelley basket made it a 46-45 contest.

After multiple opportunities were missed by both squads, Marietta was able to extend its lead out to 48-45 after a pair of successful free throws by Isaac Koast with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Meigs was successful in hitting a run-out play on the ensuing inbounds play, but a Braylon Harrison layup just before the buzzer didn’t cover the three points needed and allowed the Orange and Black to escape with a 1-point win.

The Marauders and Tigers battled through four ties and 15 lead changes over the course of regulation, and the hosts never led by more than four points. Meigs held leads of 16-15 after one period of play and was up 31-26 entering the break.

Marietta outrebounded the guests by a 25-22 overall margin, including a 7-6 edge on the offensive glass. The Tigers also claimed a 15-6 advantage on the boards in the second half.

Meigs netted 18-of-47 field goal attempts for 38 percent, including a 6-of-22 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent.

Coulter Cleland — who entered the game 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career — paced the Marauders with 14 points, followed by Harrison with nine points and Ethan Stewart with seven markers.

Brayden Stanley and Ethan Roberts were next with six points each, while Chase Garcia completed the scoring with five points.

Cleland led the guests with nine rebounds and Harrison added four caroms as well.

Marietta was 17-of-41 from the field for 41 percent, including a 4-of-17 performance from 3-point range for 24 percent. The hosts were also 10-of-13 at the charity stripe for 77 percent.

Tyler Kytta led the Tigers with a game-high 19 points, followed by Koast with 11 points and Lieras-Kelley with nine markers.

A.J. Graham was next with seven points, while Alex Kendall completed the winning mark with two points. Kendall also hauled in a team-best seven rebounds.

The Marauders committed 18 turnovers in the contest, compared to only 15 miscues by Marietta.

Meigs makes its home debut on Friday night when it welcomes Belpre for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs senior Chase Garcia (12) releases a shot attempt over a pair of Marietta defenders during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Marietta, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.1-MHS-Garcia.jpg Meigs senior Chase Garcia (12) releases a shot attempt over a pair of Marietta defenders during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Marietta, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Griffin Cleland, middle, defends Marietta’s Tyler Kytta (22) in the post during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Marietta, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.1-MHS-Griffin.jpg Meigs sophomore Griffin Cleland, middle, defends Marietta’s Tyler Kytta (22) in the post during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest in Marietta, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Coulter Cleland releases a shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest against Marietta in Marietta, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.1-MHS-Coulter.jpg Meigs senior Coulter Cleland releases a shot attempt during the second half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest against Marietta in Marietta, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.