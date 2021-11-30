Lady Raiders roll past Southern, 56-36

BIDWELL, Ohio — One is still unbeaten, and the other is still looking for that elusive first win.

The River Valley girls basketball team still has a spotless record after defeating the Southern Lady Tornadoes 56-36 at home Monday evening.

The Lady Raiders (3-0) quickly jumped ahead in Monday’s game off the back of a couple shots behind the 3-point arch.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-3) had trouble with turnovers throughout the game, negating many of their offensive chances in the first half.

River Valley didn’t play perfectly either, with the Southern defense keeping them from penetrating into the paint, forcing them to rely on their outside shooting.

Fortunately for them, things worked in their favor.

The Lady Raiders made four shots from behind the arch in the first quarter, contributing heavily to their large lead heading into the second.

The Lady Tornadoes were only able to score one point in the last minute of the opening eight, putting them in an early hole.

The Silver and Black did a better job of getting into layup range in the second quarter, taking advantage of the fast break and quick passes to get past the Southern defense.

On the other side of the court, the Purple and Gold capitalized on their scoring opportunities more, but with the home team holding a 29-9 lead heading into halftime, the visitors still had a lot of work to do.

As the second half was underway, it appeared the Lady Tornadoes were about to stage a comeback, scoring a quick four points in the opening minute.

However, the Lady Raiders responded with a couple quick three’s to keep the road team at bay.

Southern actually outscored the Lady Raiders 16-12 in the third quarter, but the deficit was already so vast it meant the Silver and Black still had a 16-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Tornadoes did a good job in keeping the Lady Raiders out of the basket in the fourth, but with them also facing scoring struggles, time wasn’t on their side.

Eventually the home team climbed back up on the scoreboard, sealing the win in the closing minutes.

In scoring, the Lady Raiders were led by freshman Haylee Eblin, who had two 3-pointers, three field goals and one free throw for 13 points.

Next was senior Morrisa Barcus, who notched one 3-pointer and three field goals for nine points.

There was a tie for 3rd-best on the Lady Raiders, with freshman Carlee Manley and senior Lauren Twyman both scoring eight points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Raiders was: Brooklin Clonch with six points, Allie Holley with five points, Kallie Burger with five points and Emma Truance with two points.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes in scoring was senior Kayla Evans, who amassed three 3-pointers, six field goals and three free throws for a total of 24 points, over 50-percent of Southern’s total points.

Behind her were sophomores Michelle Adkins and Lauren Smith, who both had one field goal and two free throws for four points each.

Rounding out the scoring for Southern was: Kass Chaney with three points and Timberlyn Templeton with one point.

In rebounds, Savannah White led River Valley with seven, while Templeton led Southern with six.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thurday when they hit the road to take on the Alexander Lady Spartans.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the South Gallia Lady Rebels.

