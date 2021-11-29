Tornadoes blow away Blue Devils, 80-42

BEALLSVILLE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team got its second win of the season in an 80-42 road victory against the Beallsville Blue Devils Saturday evening.

The Tornadoes (2-0) had control of Saturday’s game right from the jump, netting a 23-9 lead headed into the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (0-1) had trouble getting around the Southern defense, with point totals going into the double digits only once — a 17-point third quarter.

Conversely, the Tornadoes scored at least 16 points each quarter, easily putting away the Blue Devils.

Leading the Purple and Gold in scoring was senior Lincoln Rose, who recorded 10 field goals and 1 free throw for a total of 21 points.

Next was senior Aiden Hill, who had five field goals, one 3-pointer and two free throws for 15 points.

Third was senior Cade Anderson, who notched three 3-pointers, one field goal and one free throw for 12 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cruz Brinager with 11 points, Brayden Otto with 10 points, Derek Griffith with six points, Tanner Lisle with three points and Damien Miller with two points.

Leading the Blue Devils in scoring was Brandon Louden, who had five free throws, three field goals and two 3-pointers for a total of 17 points.

The Tornadoes will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they travel to take on the Clay Panthers.

