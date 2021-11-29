Blue Angels best Pike Eastern, 53-45

BEAVER, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team scored a road victory, besting the Pike Eastern Lady Eagles 53-45 Saturday evening.

The Blue Angels (2-1) went into the second quarter with a 2-point lead of 11-9, but quickly extended it in the following quarters.

The Blue and White scored 14 points in the second, third and fourth quarters to put things away.

The Gallia Academy defense also stepped up in the second quarter, keeping the Lady Eagles to only five points heading into a 25-14 halftime advantage. GAHS led 39-30 heading into the fourth.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was senior Preslee Reed, who notched seven field goals and two free throws for a total of 16 points.

Behind her was sophomore Emma Hammons, who had five field goals and one free throw for 11 points.

In third was senior Asia Griffin, who had four field goals and one free throw for nine points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Blue Angels were Kenya Peck with eight points, Chanee Cremeens with five points and Regan Wilcoxon with four points.

Leading in scoring for the Lady Eagles was Abby Cochenour, who racked up two 3-pointers, six field goals and nine free throws for 27 points.

The Blue Angels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Coal Grove Lady Hornets.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

