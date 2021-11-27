Eagles fall at River Valley, 59-45

BIDWELL, Ohio — Things were pretty much even … except for that second period.

The River Valley boys basketball team used an 18-3 second quarter surge to pull away from a 17-all tie and cruised to a 59-45 non-conference victory over visiting Eastern on Saturday night in the season opening contest for both programs in Gallia County.

Both the Eagles (0-1) and the host Raiders (1-0) had seven different players score in the game, including a trio of players from each squad reaching double digits by night’s end.

RVHS, however, received six points from Jance Lambert and five markers from Mason Rhodes as part of that all-important 15-point swing in the second frame, which allowed the hosts to secure a 35-20 advantage headed into the break.

EHS did manage to cut into that intermission deficit with a small 9-7 third quarter spurt, trimming the River Valley lead down to 42-29 as both programs entered the finale.

The Raiders ultimately ended regulation with a 17-16 run to complete the 14-point triumph.

River Valley outrebounded the guests by a 31-30 overall margin that also included a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Eagles committed 19 turnovers in the setback, compared to 14 miscues by the Silver and Black.

RVHS made 20 total field goals — including six 3-pointers, four of which came in the second stanza — and also went 13-of-24 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Lambert led the hosts with a game-high 18 points, followed by Kade Alderman with 15 points and Mason Rhodes with 11 markers.

Ethan Schultz was next with seven points, while Caunnor Clay and Gary Truance respectively chipped in four and three points. Elijah Garnes completed the winning tally with a single point.

The Eagles made 16 total field goals — including three trifectas — and sank 10-of-16 charity tosses for 63 percent.

Gavin Riggins paced EHS with 13 points, followed by Jace Bullington and Trey Hill with respective totals of 11 and 10 markers.

Isaiah Reed was next with five points and Ethan Short added three points. Rylee Barnett and Bryce Newland completed things with three points and one point, respectively.

The Raiders return to non-conference action Tuesday night when they travel to Willow Wood to face Symmes Valley at roughly 7 p.m.

Eastern returns to the hardwood Tuesday night when it hosts Alexander in a non-conference tilt at approximately 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.