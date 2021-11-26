Herd hosts Hilltoppers for CUSA East title

It all comes down to this. The Marshall football team can secure its second straight Conference USA East Division championship when the Thundering Herd welcomes Western Kentucky to Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The visiting Hilltoppers (7-4, 6-1 CUSA East) enter the weekend with a 1-game lead in the CUSA East standings, but the Thundering Herd (7-4, 5-2) can secure a spot in their second straight CUSA championship game with a win due to the tiebreaker. If WKU would win, the Hilltoppers win the East Division title outright and advance to their first CUSA championship since winning back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016. (Bryan Walters|OVP sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_10.24-MU-Gammage.jpg