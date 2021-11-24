Three pointers boost Lady Raiders against Portsmouth

BIDWELL, Ohio — Live by the three, die by the three.

The River Valley girls basketball team showed how true that statement is with a 54-42 home win against the Portsmouth Lady Trojans Tuesday evening.

Despite being outshot by Portsmouth 16-12 in field goals, the Lady Raiders (2-0) prevailed with a 8-2 advantage in shots behind the arc.

The start of Tuesday’s game was defense-heavy, with both teams combining for eight points in the first four minutes.

With the game tied 4-4 midway through the first quarter, the Lady Trojans (0-1) briefly took the lead twice, but the Lady Raiders took the lead permanently in the final two minutes of the quarter.

The Silver and Black took full control of the game in the second quarter, going on a 12-2 scoring run.

Heading into the second half with a 27-19 lead, the Lady Raiders continued their offensive pressure, capitalizing off of Portsmouth turnovers to lengthen their lead.

The fourth quarter appeared to me the same, with the Lady Raiders starting on a 6-0 run.

However, the Lady Trojans attempted a late-game comeback.

Down as much as 19 points, Portsmouth started getting turnovers off of River Valley, cutting the lead down to nine points.

However, they struggled to get shots in the net, leading to the Lady Raiders taking the win.

Leading the Lady Raiders in scoring was senior Lauren Twyman, who scored two 3-pointers, three field goals and five free throws for 17 points.

Behind her was freshman Haylee Eblin with 10 points, sophomore Savannah White with nine points and freshman Kallie Burger with eight points.

Rounding out the scoring for River Valley was Brooklin Clonch and Morrisa Barcus with three points each and Carlee Manley with two points.

In shot totals, the Lady Raiders had a stat line of eight 3-pointers, 12 field goals and six made free throws. The Lady Trojans, conversely, had a line of 2-16-4.

Twyman also led the Silver and Black in rebounds, netting 12 over the four quarters.

The Lady Raiders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

River Valley senior Brooklin Clonch (1) shoots the ball past the Lady Trojan defense during a basketball game against Portsmouth Tuesday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_RV-Clonch.jpg River Valley senior Brooklin Clonch (1) shoots the ball past the Lady Trojan defense during a basketball game against Portsmouth Tuesday evening in Bidwell, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

