Lady Raiders surge past Gallia Academy, 40-32

CENTENARY, Ohio — A hot start resulted in a good start for the Lady Raiders.

Visiting River Valley hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-9 first quarter surge and ultimately cruised to a 40-32 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team on Friday night in the non-conference season opener for both Gallia County programs.

The Lady Raiders (1-0) received a pair of trifectas and eight points from senior Lauren Twyman in the opening frame, helping the guests establish an early 7-point edge through eight minutes of play.

Twyman added another seven points in the second canto as RVHS made a 15-8 run that increased the lead out to 31-17 at the break.

Brooklin Clonch accounted for the lone River Valley basket with a third quarter trifecta, as the Blue Angels (0-1) received six points from Kenya Peck as part of an 8-4 run that trimmed the deficit down to 35-25 entering the finale.

The hosts did not make a single field goal in the fourth and still outscored River Valley by a 7-5 margin, with Peck adding five of those points down the stretch. Twyman also scored all five Lady Raider points in the fourth frame to complete the 8-point outcome.

River Valley made 10 total field goals — eight of which were 3-pointers — and also went 12-of-19 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Twyman led the guests with a game-high 20 points, followed by Clonch with nine points and Kallie Burger with four markers. Morrisa Barcus was next with four points, while Haylee Eblin and Carlee Manley completed the winning tally with two points each.

GAHS mustered eight field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 15-of-33 at the charity stripe for 45 percent.

Peck paced the hosts with 14 points, followed by Chanee Cremeens with eight points and Preslee Reed with five points. Regan Wilcoxon was next with three markers, while Emma Hammons and Callie Wilson added a point each in the setback.

River Valley opens its home schedule Tuesday with a non-conference contest against Portsmouth at 6 p.m.

The Blue Angels travel to Ironton Saint Joseph on Tuesday for a non-conference affair at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.