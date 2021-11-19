20 locals named All-TVC in football

A total of 20 athletes from Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the 2021 All-Tri-Valley Conference football teams from both the Ohio and Hocking divisions, as voted on by the coaches within those respective leagues.

Eastern led the five local programs involved in TVC play this year with six selections, while Southern had five picks and Meigs ended up with four selections. River Valley and South Gallia respectively landed three and two picks on the squads as well.

Starting in the TVC Ohio Division, Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland was named the offensive player of the year after completing a 4-year career that saw him become the Marauders’ alltime leader in passing yards.

Cleland — a repeat selection to the All-TVC Ohio squad — was joined by teammates Andrew Dodson, Morgan Roberts and Griffin Cleland on the all-league team.

Michael Conkle was a repeat selection for River Valley on the All-TVC Ohio team and was joined by teammates Andrew Huck and Gary Truance.

Leighton Loge of Nelsonville-York was named the TVC Ohio defensive player of the year. Rusty Richards of NYHS and T.J. Carper of Vinton County shared TVC Ohio coach of the year honors.

On the TVC Hocking side of things, Bryce Newland and Jayden Evans were both repeat all-league honorees on behalf of the Eagles. That duo was joined by teammates Isaiah Reed, Ryan Ross, Bradyen Smith and Anthony Reed on the All-TVC Hocking squad.

Lincoln Rose was the lone Tornado to end up as a repeat selection on the all-league squad. He was joined on the All-TVC Hocking team by teammates Logan Hensler, Braxton Bare, Josiah Smith and Braxton Crisp.

Both Ean Combs and Tristan Saber were chosen to the all-league team on behalf of the Rebels.

Tabor Lackey of Trimble and Holden Dailey of Waterford shared offensive player of the year honors in the TVC Hocking Division, while Blake Guffey of Trimble was the outright top defender.

Phil Faires of Trimble and Eric McCutcheon of Waterford also shared the TVC Hocking coach of the year honors.

Five of the 20 local honorees were repeat selections to the All-TVC football squads from a year ago.

2021 TVC Ohio football teams

NELSONVILLE-YORK (6-0): Drew Carter*, Leighton Loge, Nathan Martin, Tucker Lereving, Domink Robson, Hudson Stalder.

VINTON COUNTY (4-1): Zayne Karr*, Brady Woltz, Broc Moore, Gabe Rashcke, Blake Brown, Caiden Collins, Dawson Brown.

WELLSTON (4-2): Isaac Molihan, Evan Brown, Peyton Downard, Brenton Breech, Zach Wilbur, Gage Downard.

ATHENS (3-3): Landon Wheatley, Marcus Stevens, Luke Brandes, Alex Pero, Derrick Welsh.

MEIGS (2-3): Coulter Cleland*, Andrew Dodson, Morgan Roberts, Griffin Cleland.

RIVER VALLEY (1-5): Michael Conkle*, Andrew Huck, Gary Truance.

ALEXANDER (0-6): Jordan Schultz, Isaac Waller.

Offensive player of the year:

Coulter Cleland, Meigs.

Defensive player of the year:

Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York.

Co-coaches of the year:

Rusty Richards (Nelsonville-York) and T.J. Carper (Vinton County).

2021 TVC Hocking football teams

TRIMBLE (5-0): Tabor Lackey*, Blake Guffey*, Bryce Downs*, Austin Wisor*, Tray Christy, Conner Wooten*, Tucker Dixon*, Cole Wright.

WATERFORD (3-1): Holden Dailey*, Grant McCutcheon, Jacob Huffman, Owen Huck, Lane Cline, Jacob Pantelidis, Gavin Brooker, Andrew Taylor.

EASTERN (3-1): Bryce Newland*, Jayden Evans*, Isaiah Reed, Ryan Ross, Brayden Smith, Anthony Reed.

SOUTHERN (2-1): Lincoln Rose*, Logan Hensler, Braxton Bare, Josiah Smith, Braxton Crisp.

BELPRE (1-4): Jordan Martin, Julian Martin, Jayden Dowell.

SOUTH GALLIA (0-5): Ean Combs, Tristan Saber.

Co-offensive players of the year:

Tabor Lackey (Trimble) and Holden Dailey (Waterford).

Defensive player of the year:

Blake Guffey, Trimble.

Co-coaches of the year:

Phil Faires (Trimble) and Eric McCutcheon (Waterford).

* — indicates repeat selection to All-TVC football team from 2020 season.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Michael Conkle (25) rumbles past a pair of South Gallia defenders during an Aug. 28 football game in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_8.28-RV-Conkle.jpg River Valley junior Michael Conkle (25) rumbles past a pair of South Gallia defenders during an Aug. 28 football game in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a pass attempt during an Aug. 21 football game against Gallia Academy in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_8.21-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs senior Coulter Cleland (2) releases a pass attempt during an Aug. 21 football game against Gallia Academy in Gallipolis, Ohio. OVP file photo

Coulter Cleland of Meigs named TVC Ohio Offensive POY.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.